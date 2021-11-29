Pacer Advisors Inc. Sells 3,783 Shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC)

Pacer Advisors Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 261,916 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,783 shares during the quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $12,156,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in Wells Fargo & Company by 9.7% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 903,436 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $41,928,000 after buying an additional 79,543 shares during the period. Fortem Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Wells Fargo & Company in the third quarter valued at approximately $411,000. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Wells Fargo & Company in the third quarter valued at approximately $408,000. Successful Portfolios LLC lifted its holdings in Wells Fargo & Company by 8.1% in the third quarter. Successful Portfolios LLC now owns 8,231 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $382,000 after buying an additional 615 shares during the period. Finally, WESPAC Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Wells Fargo & Company by 113.7% in the third quarter. WESPAC Advisors LLC now owns 10,427 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $484,000 after buying an additional 5,548 shares during the period. 70.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on WFC shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $48.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Wells Fargo & Company from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $49.00 to $46.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 15th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $51.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 11th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Wells Fargo & Company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.71.

Wells Fargo & Company stock opened at $48.43 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $198.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.33. Wells Fargo & Company has a 1-year low of $27.28 and a 1-year high of $52.56. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $49.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $47.10. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $18.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.31 billion. Wells Fargo & Company had a net margin of 23.82% and a return on equity of 11.20%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.56 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Wells Fargo & Company will post 4.59 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 5th will be given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 4th. Wells Fargo & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.87%.

Wells Fargo & Co is a diversified, community-based financial services company. It is engaged in the provision of banking, insurance, investments, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance. It firm operates through the following segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, Wealth & Investment Management, and Other.

