Pacific Coast Oil Trust (OTCMKTS:ROYTL) Short Interest Update

Pacific Coast Oil Trust (OTCMKTS:ROYTL) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,400 shares, a growth of 200.0% from the October 31st total of 800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 84,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

OTCMKTS ROYTL opened at $0.13 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $0.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.12. Pacific Coast Oil Trust has a 12 month low of $0.05 and a 12 month high of $0.19.

About Pacific Coast Oil Trust

Pacific Coast Oil Trust is a statutory trust. The firm owns net profit interests in the underlying properties, which consist of producing and non-producing interests in oil units, wells and lands. Its properties include Santa Maria Basin, Orcutt Conventional, Orcutt Diatomite, Careaga formation, Los Angeles Basin, West Pico, Sawtelle and East Coyote.

