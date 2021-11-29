Pacific Coast Oil Trust (OTCMKTS:ROYTL) Short Interest Update

Pacific Coast Oil Trust (OTCMKTS:ROYTL) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,400 shares, a growth of 200.0% from the October 31st total of 800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 84,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.
OTCMKTS ROYTL opened at $0.13 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $0.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.12. Pacific Coast Oil Trust has a 12 month low of $0.05 and a 12 month high of $0.19.
About Pacific Coast Oil Trust
