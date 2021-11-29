Pacific Green Technologies Inc. (OTCMKTS:PGTK) Short Interest Up 3,000.0% in November

Pacific Green Technologies Inc. (OTCMKTS:PGTK) was the target of a large increase in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 12,400 shares, an increase of 3,000.0% from the October 31st total of 400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 31,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS PGTK opened at $1.54 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $1.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.67. Pacific Green Technologies has a 52-week low of $0.86 and a 52-week high of $4.65.

Pacific Green Technologies Company Profile

Pacific Green Technologies, Inc engages in the marketing, development, and acquisition of technologies designed to reduce pollution. Its product offering is comprised of ENVI-Marine, ENVI-Pure, and ENVI-Clean. The firm also offers Battery Energy Storage System (BESS), CSP and PV energy solutions to complement its marine environmental technologies and emissions control divisions.

