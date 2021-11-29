Pallapay (PALLA) Market Cap Reaches $16.84 Million

Pallapay (CURRENCY:PALLA) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on November 29th. Pallapay has a total market capitalization of $16.84 million and $686,824.00 worth of Pallapay was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Pallapay coin can now be bought for about $0.0433 or 0.00000074 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Pallapay has traded down 13% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

EthereumX (ETX) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $50,850.52 or 0.78473148 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001720 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001721 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $36.96 or 0.00063502 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 14.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $42.15 or 0.00072431 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $55.26 or 0.00094955 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4,408.02 or 0.07574443 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $58,189.98 or 0.99989809 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Pallapay’s total supply is 1,999,999,999 coins and its circulating supply is 389,062,834 coins. Pallapay’s official Twitter account is @pallapay_com

