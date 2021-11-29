Pamp Network Price Tops $0.0035 on Major Exchanges (PAMP)

Pamp Network (CURRENCY:PAMP) traded 3.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on November 29th. During the last week, Pamp Network has traded 24.6% higher against the U.S. dollar. Pamp Network has a total market cap of $8,565.36 and approximately $53.00 worth of Pamp Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Pamp Network coin can currently be purchased for $0.0035 or 0.00000006 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00001229 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001746 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $25.00 or 0.00043635 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.83 or 0.00008436 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $135.03 or 0.00235681 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded 2,618,096.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $51.45 or 0.00089792 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

About Pamp Network

Pamp Network is a coin. Its launch date was June 6th, 2020. Pamp Network’s total supply is 3,083,378 coins and its circulating supply is 2,431,244 coins. Pamp Network’s official Twitter account is @PampNetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here . Pamp Network’s official website is pamp.network

According to CryptoCompare, “Pamp Network is a price-reactive cryptocurrency. When the token price appreciates, token holders receive staking rewards based on several factors including the percentage price increase, how long they have been holding for, and how many tokens they hold. Rewards are distributed on a daily basis. If the token price does not appreciate, no rewards are minted. Sellers who move their tokens around have their stakes reset, negating any bonus rewards they may receive when the token appreciates in value.In addition, PAMP is deflationary, meaning that all token transfers have between 1-3% of the transfer burned. “

Pamp Network Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pamp Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Pamp Network should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Pamp Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

