Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC Grows Stock Holdings in LCI Industries (NYSE:LCII)

Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its position in shares of LCI Industries (NYSE:LCII) by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 81,974 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,634 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC’s holdings in LCI Industries were worth $10,773,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Comerica Bank raised its position in shares of LCI Industries by 6.8% in the 2nd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 27,206 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,769,000 after purchasing an additional 1,726 shares during the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. raised its position in shares of LCI Industries by 344.7% in the 2nd quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of LCI Industries by 422.3% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 257,517 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,844,000 after purchasing an additional 208,212 shares during the last quarter. Zacks Investment Management raised its position in shares of LCI Industries by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Zacks Investment Management now owns 10,629 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,397,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of LCI Industries by 20.6% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 93,144 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,241,000 after purchasing an additional 15,927 shares during the last quarter. 97.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages recently commented on LCII. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of LCI Industries from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $173.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of LCI Industries from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, LCI Industries has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $171.60.

In other news, insider Jamie Schnur sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.00, for a total transaction of $243,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . 2.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

LCII opened at $156.17 on Monday. LCI Industries has a 12-month low of $122.99 and a 12-month high of $163.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.95 billion, a PE ratio of 15.60 and a beta of 1.56. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $142.38 and a two-hundred day moving average of $140.28.

LCI Industries (NYSE:LCII) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $2.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.47 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.08 billion. LCI Industries had a net margin of 6.29% and a return on equity of 26.22%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.72 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that LCI Industries will post 10.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 2nd. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.31%. LCI Industries’s payout ratio is 35.96%.

LCI Industries Company Profile

LCI Industries engages in the manufacture, supply, and distribution of components for the original equipment manufacturers (OEM) of recreational vehicles and manufactured homes. It operates through the OEM and Aftermarket segments. The OEM segment offers components for buses; trailers used to haul boats, livestock, equipment and other cargo; trucks; pontoon boats; trains; manufactured homes; and modular housing.

