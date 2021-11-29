Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC Increases Stake in VEON Ltd. (NASDAQ:VEON)

Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its position in VEON Ltd. (NASDAQ:VEON) by 8.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,981,187 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 449,530 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC owned 0.34% of VEON worth $10,946,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in VEON by 18.4% in the 2nd quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 44,939 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 6,997 shares in the last quarter. HRT Financial LP lifted its holdings in VEON by 31.6% in the 1st quarter. HRT Financial LP now owns 37,748 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 9,072 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in VEON by 63.0% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 23,946 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 9,256 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of VEON by 1,735.5% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 14,005 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 13,242 shares during the period. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its holdings in shares of VEON by 137.1% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 29,737 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 17,196 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 21.13% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ VEON opened at $1.80 on Monday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.75. The firm has a market cap of $3.15 billion, a PE ratio of 8.18, a P/E/G ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 1.23. VEON Ltd. has a 52 week low of $1.45 and a 52 week high of $2.38.

VEON (NASDAQ:VEON) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $2.01 billion for the quarter. VEON had a return on equity of 30.19% and a net margin of 4.75%. Research analysts expect that VEON Ltd. will post 0.31 EPS for the current year.

VEON has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded VEON from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, November 13th. Bank of America upgraded VEON from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.70 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $2.29.

VEON Company Profile

VEON Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of connectivity and internet services. It operates through the following segments: Cornerstone Market, Growth Engine, and Frontier Market. The Cornerstone segment includes operations in Russia. The Growth Engines segment comprises businesses in Pakistan, Ukraine, Kazakhstan, and Uzbekistan.

