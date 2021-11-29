Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC Raises Stake in Chimera Investment Co. (NYSE:CIM)

Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of Chimera Investment Co. (NYSE:CIM) by 50.0% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 737,945 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 245,926 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC’s holdings in Chimera Investment were worth $11,113,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of CIM. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lifted its stake in Chimera Investment by 326.3% in the second quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 89,420 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,347,000 after acquiring an additional 68,446 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Chimera Investment by 8.2% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 193,015 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,907,000 after acquiring an additional 14,580 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in Chimera Investment by 103.1% in the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 385,389 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,894,000 after acquiring an additional 195,643 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in Chimera Investment by 9.0% in the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 318,703 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,800,000 after acquiring an additional 26,386 shares during the period. Finally, Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL lifted its stake in Chimera Investment by 99.3% in the second quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 133,900 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,017,000 after acquiring an additional 66,700 shares during the period. 50.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CIM opened at $16.43 on Monday. Chimera Investment Co. has a 52-week low of $9.78 and a 52-week high of $16.85. The company has a quick ratio of 8.10, a current ratio of 8.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.07. The company has a market cap of $3.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.61 and a beta of 0.95. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $15.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.15.

Chimera Investment (NYSE:CIM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.05. Chimera Investment had a net margin of 82.01% and a return on equity of 12.02%. The firm had revenue of $149.23 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $136.11 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.33 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Chimera Investment Co. will post 1.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th were issued a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.03%. Chimera Investment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.05%.

CIM has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Chimera Investment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. BTIG Research reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Chimera Investment in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.50.

Chimera Investment Profile

Chimera Investment Corp. operates as a real estate investment trust. It is engaged in the business of investing in a portfolio of mortgage assets, including residential mortgage loans, Agency RMBS, Non-Agency RMBS, Agency CMBS, and other real estate-related assets The firm’s objective is to provide risk-adjusted returns to its investors over the long-term, primarily through dividends and secondarily through capital appreciation.

