Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC Raises Stake in RBC Bearings Incorporated (NASDAQ:ROLL)

Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its holdings in shares of RBC Bearings Incorporated (NASDAQ:ROLL) by 6.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 53,812 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,106 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC owned 0.21% of RBC Bearings worth $10,731,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC purchased a new position in RBC Bearings in the second quarter worth about $26,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in RBC Bearings in the second quarter worth about $27,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new position in RBC Bearings in the second quarter worth about $41,000. HM Payson & Co. purchased a new position in RBC Bearings in the second quarter worth about $51,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in RBC Bearings by 125.4% in the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 320 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 178 shares during the last quarter. 98.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ROLL opened at $200.56 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.36, a current ratio of 8.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $219.85 and a 200-day moving average price of $213.11. RBC Bearings Incorporated has a twelve month low of $160.51 and a twelve month high of $250.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.21 and a beta of 1.37.

RBC Bearings (NASDAQ:ROLL) last announced its earnings results on Friday, November 12th. The industrial products company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.05 by ($0.16). The business had revenue of $160.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $159.61 million. RBC Bearings had a net margin of 15.27% and a return on equity of 8.16%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.93 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that RBC Bearings Incorporated will post 4.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Truist Financial raised shares of RBC Bearings to a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. Truist raised shares of RBC Bearings from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $225.00 to $250.00 in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. Finally, Truist Securities raised shares of RBC Bearings from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $225.00 to $250.00 in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, RBC Bearings currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $240.25.

RBC Bearings Profile

RBC Bearings, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of engineered precision bearings and products. It operates through the following segments: Plain Bearings, Roller Bearings, Ball Bearings and Engineered Products. The Plain Bearings segment produces self-lubricating, metal-to-metal designs and other sub-classes, including rod end bearings, spherical plain bearings, and journal bearings.

