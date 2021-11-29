Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC Trims Stock Position in United Natural Foods, Inc. (NYSE:UNFI)

Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lowered its position in shares of United Natural Foods, Inc. (NYSE:UNFI) by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 281,780 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,950 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC owned 0.50% of United Natural Foods worth $10,420,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in United Natural Foods by 1,425.5% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 475,138 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,571,000 after buying an additional 443,991 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its stake in United Natural Foods by 33.2% in the 2nd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 1,688,234 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,431,000 after buying an additional 420,440 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in United Natural Foods by 28.8% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,203,270 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,497,000 after buying an additional 268,989 shares in the last quarter. Caas Capital Management LP boosted its stake in shares of United Natural Foods by 113.4% in the 2nd quarter. Caas Capital Management LP now owns 23,528 shares of the company’s stock valued at $870,000 after purchasing an additional 198,760 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of United Natural Foods by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,333,153 shares of the company’s stock valued at $234,200,000 after purchasing an additional 111,479 shares in the last quarter. 84.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE UNFI opened at $48.96 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46. United Natural Foods, Inc. has a 12 month low of $14.55 and a 12 month high of $52.99. The company has a market cap of $2.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.82 and a beta of 0.99. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $45.13.

United Natural Foods (NYSE:UNFI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, September 27th. The company reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.38. United Natural Foods had a net margin of 0.56% and a return on equity of 17.76%. The business had revenue of $6.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.84 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.06 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that United Natural Foods, Inc. will post 4.08 EPS for the current year.

UNFI has been the subject of a number of research reports. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of United Natural Foods from $36.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $47.00 price objective on shares of United Natural Foods in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of United Natural Foods from $24.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Northcoast Research upped their price objective on shares of United Natural Foods from $42.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, MKM Partners assumed coverage on shares of United Natural Foods in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $59.00 price target for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $41.33.

In related news, COO Eric A. Dorne sold 1,269 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.00, for a total transaction of $48,222.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael C. Stigers sold 35,157 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.04, for a total transaction of $1,688,942.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 132,073 shares of company stock valued at $6,251,629 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

About United Natural Foods

United Natural Foods, Inc engages in the distribution of natural, organic, and specialty foods and non-food products. The firm operates through the following segments: Wholesale and Retail. The Wholesale segment is engaged in the national distribution of natural, organic, specialty, produce, and conventional grocery and non-food products, and providing retail services in the United States and Canada.

