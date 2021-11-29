Party City Holdco Inc. (NYSE:PRTY) Director Buys $12,060.00 in Stock

Party City Holdco Inc. (NYSE:PRTY) Director Steven J. Collins purchased 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 26th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $6.03 per share, for a total transaction of $12,060.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Steven J. Collins also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, September 14th, Steven J. Collins bought 4,000 shares of Party City Holdco stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $6.56 per share, for a total transaction of $26,240.00.

Shares of NYSE PRTY traded down $0.25 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $5.83. The company had a trading volume of 2,444,007 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,783,741. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.18. The stock has a market cap of $654.27 million, a PE ratio of -7.90 and a beta of 3.67. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $7.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.96. Party City Holdco Inc. has a 1-year low of $4.33 and a 1-year high of $11.06.

Party City Holdco (NYSE:PRTY) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The specialty retailer reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.01. Party City Holdco had a positive return on equity of 69.29% and a negative net margin of 3.93%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.10 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Party City Holdco Inc. will post 0.69 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA acquired a new position in shares of Party City Holdco in the 2nd quarter worth $38,000. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in shares of Party City Holdco during the second quarter valued at $44,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Party City Holdco by 968,700.0% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 9,688 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 9,687 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Party City Holdco during the second quarter valued at $81,000. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Party City Holdco by 25.4% during the third quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd now owns 14,531 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $103,000 after buying an additional 2,944 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.44% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have weighed in on PRTY shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Party City Holdco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Telsey Advisory Group cut their target price on Party City Holdco from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Party City Holdco from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th.

About Party City Holdco

Party City Holdco, Inc engages in the supply of decorated party goods. It operates through the following segments: Wholesale and Retail. The Wholesale segment designs, manufactures, contracts for manufacture and distributes party goods, including paper and plastic tableware, metallic and latex balloons, Halloween and other costumes, accessories, novelties and stationery throughout the world.

