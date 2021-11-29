Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) Shares Sold by Transform Wealth LLC

Transform Wealth LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) by 10.3% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 6,703 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 773 shares during the period. Transform Wealth LLC’s holdings in Paychex were worth $754,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in PAYX. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in Paychex by 63.7% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,681,456 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $287,721,000 after purchasing an additional 1,043,631 shares during the period. Capital International Investors boosted its stake in shares of Paychex by 6.5% during the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 14,817,219 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,589,902,000 after acquiring an additional 908,945 shares in the last quarter. Amundi purchased a new stake in shares of Paychex during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $87,256,000. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC purchased a new stake in shares of Paychex during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $65,865,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Paychex by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 30,111,943 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,231,010,000 after acquiring an additional 579,004 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.69% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP Michael E. Gioja sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.94, for a total transaction of $951,520.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 11.50% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on PAYX shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Paychex from $103.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 1st. Barclays boosted their price target on Paychex from $106.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Paychex from $111.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, October 4th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Paychex from $112.00 to $118.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Paychex from $105.00 to $111.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Paychex has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $109.83.

Shares of Paychex stock opened at $122.45 on Monday. Paychex, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $85.30 and a fifty-two week high of $126.82. The firm has a market cap of $44.15 billion, a PE ratio of 36.34, a P/E/G ratio of 4.74 and a beta of 0.90. The business’s fifty day moving average is $119.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $112.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 29th. The business services provider reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.09. Paychex had a return on equity of 40.40% and a net margin of 28.98%. The company had revenue of $1.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.04 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.63 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Paychex, Inc. will post 3.47 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.66 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 29th. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.16%. Paychex’s payout ratio is 78.34%.

Paychex Company Profile

Paychex, Inc engages in the provision of human capital management solutions for payroll, human resource, insurance and retirement for small and medium sized businesses. Its solutions include payroll services, hiring services, business insurance, time and attendance, employee benefits, finance and payments, human resources services and startup services.

