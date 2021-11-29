Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) Stock Position Raised by Hohimer Wealth Management LLC

Hohimer Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 19,839 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 539 shares during the quarter. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Paychex were worth $2,231,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of PAYX. American National Bank increased its stake in Paychex by 1,135.0% in the 3rd quarter. American National Bank now owns 247 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 227 shares during the period. Disciplined Investments LLC acquired a new position in Paychex in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in Paychex in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its stake in Paychex by 820.0% in the 2nd quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 322 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 287 shares during the period. Finally, Pflug Koory LLC acquired a new position in Paychex in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.69% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Paychex from $114.00 to $118.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Paychex from $103.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 1st. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Paychex from $111.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, October 4th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Paychex from $112.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 1st. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on shares of Paychex from $106.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Paychex presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $109.83.

Shares of Paychex stock opened at $122.45 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.27. Paychex, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $85.30 and a fifty-two week high of $126.82. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $119.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $112.70. The company has a market cap of $44.15 billion, a PE ratio of 36.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.74 and a beta of 0.90.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 29th. The business services provider reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.09. Paychex had a net margin of 28.98% and a return on equity of 40.40%. The firm had revenue of $1.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.04 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.63 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 16.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Paychex, Inc. will post 3.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.66 per share. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 29th. Paychex’s payout ratio is 78.34%.

In other news, VP Michael E. Gioja sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.94, for a total transaction of $951,520.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 11.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Paychex

Paychex, Inc engages in the provision of human capital management solutions for payroll, human resource, insurance and retirement for small and medium sized businesses. Its solutions include payroll services, hiring services, business insurance, time and attendance, employee benefits, finance and payments, human resources services and startup services.

