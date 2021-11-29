PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) Sets New 52-Week Low at $183.22

PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $183.22 and last traded at $183.26, with a volume of 113683 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $187.79.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on PYPL shares. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of PayPal from $340.00 to $264.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. DA Davidson dropped their price objective on shares of PayPal from $325.00 to $275.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their price objective on shares of PayPal from $360.00 to $310.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. KeyCorp dropped their price target on shares of PayPal from $335.00 to $325.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, UBS Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $263.00 price objective on shares of PayPal in a report on Thursday, November 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and thirty-five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, PayPal currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $283.13.

The stock has a market capitalization of $216.47 billion, a PE ratio of 45.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 1.11. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $238.76 and its 200-day moving average is $264.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The credit services provider reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $6.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.24 billion. PayPal had a return on equity of 19.75% and a net margin of 20.09%. PayPal’s revenue was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.80 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.46 EPS for the current year.

In other PayPal news, CEO Daniel H. Schulman sold 10,000 shares of PayPal stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $234.53, for a total value of $2,345,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Jeffrey William Karbowski sold 1,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.00, for a total value of $387,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 34,114 shares of company stock valued at $7,102,758. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in PayPal by 0.4% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 93,302,393 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $27,195,782,000 after purchasing an additional 359,689 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in PayPal by 1.3% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 45,178,805 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $13,168,718,000 after purchasing an additional 560,349 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in PayPal by 0.8% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 18,880,179 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $4,898,640,000 after purchasing an additional 143,288 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in PayPal by 2.7% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 13,846,385 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $4,035,944,000 after purchasing an additional 366,457 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in PayPal by 5.4% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,068,283 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $3,517,662,000 after purchasing an additional 613,441 shares in the last quarter. 78.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PayPal Holdings, Inc engages in the development of technology platform for digital payments. Its solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and Paydiant products. The firm manages a two-sided proprietary global technology platform that links customers, which consist of both merchants and consumers, to facilitate the processing of payment transactions.

