PCSB Financial Co. (NASDAQ:PCSB) Holdings Lifted by State Street Corp

State Street Corp grew its position in PCSB Financial Co. (NASDAQ:PCSB) by 0.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 284,256 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 705 shares during the period. State Street Corp owned approximately 1.78% of PCSB Financial worth $5,165,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. EJF Capital LLC bought a new position in PCSB Financial in the 2nd quarter worth about $3,838,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of PCSB Financial by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 261,276 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,747,000 after acquiring an additional 2,322 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of PCSB Financial by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 409,177 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,435,000 after acquiring an additional 21,599 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of PCSB Financial by 67.7% in the 2nd quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 20,186 shares of the company’s stock worth $367,000 after acquiring an additional 8,146 shares during the period. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd lifted its stake in shares of PCSB Financial by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 17,198 shares of the company’s stock worth $312,000 after acquiring an additional 664 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.72% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:PCSB opened at $18.60 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $18.53. The firm has a market cap of $288.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.44 and a beta of 0.63. PCSB Financial Co. has a twelve month low of $14.26 and a twelve month high of $20.75. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

PCSB Financial (NASDAQ:PCSB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.05. PCSB Financial had a net margin of 22.38% and a return on equity of 4.83%.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 26th. Investors of record on Friday, November 12th were paid a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.29%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 10th. PCSB Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.37%.

PCSB Financial Company Profile

PCSB Financial Corp. operates as a bank holding company. Through its subsidiary PCSB Bank, it provides banking services. It operates through the following segments: Residential Loans, Commercial Mortgage Loans, Construction Loans, Commercial Loans, Home Equity Lines of Credit, and Consumer and Overdraft Loans.

