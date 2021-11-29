Peavine Capital LLC Purchases 44,179 Shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV)

Peavine Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV) by 1.7% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 2,706,965 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 44,179 shares during the period. iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF comprises 60.6% of Peavine Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. Peavine Capital LLC’s holdings in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF were worth $299,038,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sandy Spring Bank purchased a new position in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Capital Analysts LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Investors Research Corp lifted its position in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 42.2% during the 2nd quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 566 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 44.2% during the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 597 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its position in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 323.0% during the 3rd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 698 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after buying an additional 533 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF alerts:

Shares of SHV stock opened at $110.44 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $110.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $110.48. iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $110.14 and a fifty-two week high of $110.69.

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Short Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. Short Treasury Bond Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of between 1 and 12 months.

Recommended Story: How to interpret the current ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SHV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.