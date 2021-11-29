PerkinElmer, Inc. (NYSE:PKI) is Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc.’s 6th Largest Position

Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. cut its holdings in PerkinElmer, Inc. (NYSE:PKI) by 2.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 115,187 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 3,085 shares during the quarter. PerkinElmer makes up about 3.3% of Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. owned approximately 0.10% of PerkinElmer worth $19,961,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in PerkinElmer by 0.9% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,642,926 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,952,193,000 after acquiring an additional 111,508 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of PerkinElmer by 41.8% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,530,556 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,162,793,000 after buying an additional 2,218,099 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of PerkinElmer by 1.5% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,435,573 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $684,897,000 after buying an additional 64,303 shares during the last quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of PerkinElmer by 31.2% during the second quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 1,641,949 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $253,533,000 after buying an additional 390,612 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of PerkinElmer by 18.2% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,413,500 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $218,258,000 after buying an additional 217,455 shares during the last quarter. 92.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of PKI traded down $1.44 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $181.65. 6,807 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 830,993. PerkinElmer, Inc. has a 1-year low of $119.95 and a 1-year high of $192.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The company has a market capitalization of $22.92 billion, a PE ratio of 18.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 1.06. The business has a 50 day moving average of $176.60 and a 200 day moving average of $168.43.

PerkinElmer (NYSE:PKI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The medical research company reported $2.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.61. PerkinElmer had a net margin of 22.41% and a return on equity of 30.57%. The company had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.09 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that PerkinElmer, Inc. will post 10.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 11th. Investors of record on Friday, January 21st will be issued a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 20th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.15%. PerkinElmer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 2.79%.

In related news, insider James M. Mock sold 6,080 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.87, for a total value of $1,124,009.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.55% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of PerkinElmer from $183.00 to $206.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of PerkinElmer from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of PerkinElmer from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $155.23.

PerkinElmer Profile

PerkinElmer, Inc engages in the provision of products, services, and solutions for diagnostics, food, environmental, life sciences, and applied markets. It operates through the following segments: Discovery & Analytical Solutions and Diagnostics. The Discovery & Analytical Solutions segment comprises of technologies that help life sciences researchers better understand diseases and develop treatments.

