Perma-Pipe International Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PPIH) Short Interest Down 61.5% in November

Perma-Pipe International Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PPIH) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,000 shares, a decline of 61.5% from the October 31st total of 5,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 30,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Shares of Perma-Pipe International stock opened at $8.52 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $8.36 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $69.39 million, a P/E ratio of -24.34 and a beta of 0.34. Perma-Pipe International has a twelve month low of $5.43 and a twelve month high of $9.00. The company has a current ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

Perma-Pipe International (NASDAQ:PPIH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 8th. The industrial products company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $39.80 million for the quarter. Perma-Pipe International had a negative return on equity of 5.60% and a negative net margin of 2.66%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in shares of Perma-Pipe International by 729.9% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,548 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Perma-Pipe International in the second quarter valued at about $90,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Perma-Pipe International by 126.8% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 31,434 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $244,000 after buying an additional 17,574 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Perma-Pipe International by 2.9% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 70,509 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $547,000 after buying an additional 2,001 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. increased its holdings in Perma-Pipe International by 8.4% in the third quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 198,872 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,543,000 after buying an additional 15,494 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 26.11% of the company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded Perma-Pipe International from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, September 10th.

About Perma-Pipe International

Perma-Pipe International Holdings, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells specialty piping and leak detection systems. Its products include industrial and secondary containment piping systems for transporting chemicals, hazardous fluids and petroleum products; insulated and jacketed district heating and cooling piping systems for efficient energy distribution to multiple locations from central energy plants; and the coating and/or insulation of oil and gas gathering flow and long lines for oil or mineral transportation.

