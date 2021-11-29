PetroChina Company Limited (NYSE:PTR) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of PetroChina Company Limited (NYSE:PTR) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eight ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $43.78.

A number of equities analysts have commented on PTR shares. UBS Group cut PetroChina from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. HSBC cut PetroChina from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 27th. TheStreet raised PetroChina from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised PetroChina from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $59.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut PetroChina from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 13th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its stake in PetroChina by 43.3% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 827,922 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $38,730,000 after buying an additional 250,139 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in PetroChina by 115.8% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 310,971 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $15,248,000 after buying an additional 166,887 shares in the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in PetroChina in the third quarter valued at $6,045,000. Toroso Investments LLC acquired a new stake in PetroChina in the third quarter valued at $5,950,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of PetroChina by 301.4% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 167,822 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $7,851,000 after purchasing an additional 126,018 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PetroChina stock traded up $1.10 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $43.93. 2,669 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 209,448. The business has a 50-day moving average of $48.40 and a 200 day moving average of $45.38. PetroChina has a fifty-two week low of $29.90 and a fifty-two week high of $54.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $80.40 billion, a PE ratio of 6.26, a PEG ratio of 0.12 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

PetroChina (NYSE:PTR) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The oil and gas company reported $1.87 EPS for the quarter. PetroChina had a return on equity of 6.14% and a net margin of 3.53%. The business had revenue of $105.67 billion during the quarter. On average, equities research analysts expect that PetroChina will post 7.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About PetroChina

PetroChina Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in a range of petroleum related products, services, and activities in Mainland China and internationally. It operates through Exploration and Production, Refining and Chemicals, Marketing, and Natural Gas and Pipeline segments. The Exploration and Production segment engages in the exploration, development, production, and marketing of crude oil and natural gas.

