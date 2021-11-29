Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) Shares Sold by Nisa Investment Advisors LLC

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC decreased its position in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,761,834 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 16,200 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $75,776,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PFE. Polaris Wealth Advisory Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 6,450.4% in the third quarter. Polaris Wealth Advisory Group LLC now owns 533,267 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $22,792,000 after purchasing an additional 525,126 shares during the period. Walter & Keenan Financial Consulting Co. MI ADV grew its holdings in Pfizer by 0.5% during the third quarter. Walter & Keenan Financial Consulting Co. MI ADV now owns 128,707 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $5,536,000 after acquiring an additional 581 shares during the period. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Pfizer by 1.2% during the third quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 45,356 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,951,000 after acquiring an additional 537 shares during the period. Gradient Investments LLC grew its holdings in Pfizer by 2.9% during the third quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 18,979 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $816,000 after acquiring an additional 540 shares during the period. Finally, Sabal Trust CO grew its holdings in Pfizer by 0.7% during the third quarter. Sabal Trust CO now owns 859,469 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $36,966,000 after acquiring an additional 6,020 shares during the period. 64.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Pfizer news, insider John D. Young sold 150,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.06, for a total transaction of $7,509,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

PFE traded up $0.61 during trading on Monday, reaching $54.61. 996,204 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 30,970,172. The stock has a market cap of $306.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 0.72. Pfizer Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $33.36 and a fifty-two week high of $55.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $45.34 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $43.48.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $24.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.82 billion. Pfizer had a return on equity of 31.66% and a net margin of 27.66%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 134.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.72 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Pfizer Inc. will post 4.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 6th. Investors of record on Friday, November 5th will be given a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 4th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.86%. Pfizer’s payout ratio is 46.43%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on PFE. Independent Research raised Pfizer to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Mizuho reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $43.00 target price on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Sunday, October 3rd. Benchmark increased their price target on Pfizer from $29.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets started coverage on Pfizer in a report on Thursday, November 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $60.00 target price on the stock. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Pfizer has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $50.53.

Pfizer Inc is a research-based global biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, marketing, sales and distribution of biopharmaceutical products worldwide. The firm work across developed and emerging markets to advance wellness, prevention, treatments and cures that challenge the most feared diseases.

