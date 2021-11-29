Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) Price Target Raised to $53.00

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) had its price target hoisted by equities researchers at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $42.00 to $53.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price would suggest a potential downside of 1.85% from the stock’s previous close.

PFE has been the topic of several other reports. Independent Research upgraded Pfizer to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Truist Securities upped their target price on Pfizer from $43.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Truist upped their target price on Pfizer from $43.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Pfizer from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 target price on shares of Pfizer in a report on Friday, November 5th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $50.53.

Shares of NYSE PFE opened at $54.00 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $303.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.07, a PEG ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $45.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $43.48. Pfizer has a 12 month low of $33.36 and a 12 month high of $55.01.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $24.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.82 billion. Pfizer had a return on equity of 31.66% and a net margin of 27.66%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 134.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.72 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Pfizer will post 4.2 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider John D. Young sold 150,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.06, for a total transaction of $7,509,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.05% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Patten Group Inc. raised its position in Pfizer by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Patten Group Inc. now owns 11,113 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $478,000 after buying an additional 206 shares during the last quarter. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Pfizer by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,756 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $277,000 after buying an additional 212 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Group LLC raised its position in Pfizer by 7.4% in the 3rd quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 3,196 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $137,000 after buying an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. Tempus Wealth Planning LLC raised its position in Pfizer by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Tempus Wealth Planning LLC now owns 39,067 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,680,000 after buying an additional 226 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pointe Capital Management LLC raised its position in Pfizer by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Pointe Capital Management LLC now owns 10,672 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $459,000 after buying an additional 229 shares during the last quarter. 64.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Pfizer Company Profile

Pfizer Inc is a research-based global biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, marketing, sales and distribution of biopharmaceutical products worldwide. The firm work across developed and emerging markets to advance wellness, prevention, treatments and cures that challenge the most feared diseases.

