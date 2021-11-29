Phantasma Energy (KCAL) Market Cap Reaches $13.18 Million

Phantasma Energy (CURRENCY:KCAL) traded 35.9% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on November 29th. In the last seven days, Phantasma Energy has traded up 95.1% against the US dollar. One Phantasma Energy coin can now be purchased for $0.21 or 0.00000361 BTC on major exchanges. Phantasma Energy has a market capitalization of $13.18 million and approximately $816,115.00 worth of Phantasma Energy was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

EthereumX (ETX) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $50,850.52 or 0.78473148 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001742 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00001714 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $36.24 or 0.00063095 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.58 or 0.00072392 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $55.05 or 0.00095836 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 8.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,365.84 or 0.07600941 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $57,067.14 or 0.99354171 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Phantasma Energy’s total supply is 63,540,140 coins. Phantasma Energy’s official Twitter account is @phantasmachain and its Facebook page is accessible here . Phantasma Energy’s official message board is medium.com/phantasticphantasma . Phantasma Energy’s official website is Phantasma.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Phantasma is a blockchain solution powered by the governance token SOUL and the energy token KCAL that allows for interoperability with other blockchains while maintaining a decentralized governance system. With its staking mechanism, dual token system and non-fungible tokens, it allows users to access digital goods & services such as communication, entertainment, marketplace and storage. “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Phantasma Energy directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Phantasma Energy should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Phantasma Energy using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

