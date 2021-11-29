Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) Shares Bought by Coastal Investment Advisors Inc.

Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) by 15.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,130 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,452 shares during the quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $1,719,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Viking Fund Management LLC raised its holdings in Philip Morris International by 3.5% during the second quarter. Viking Fund Management LLC now owns 59,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,847,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 7.6% during the second quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 67,721 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,712,000 after acquiring an additional 4,787 shares during the last quarter. Premier Fund Managers Ltd grew its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 8.7% during the second quarter. Premier Fund Managers Ltd now owns 86,104 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,433,000 after acquiring an additional 6,882 shares during the last quarter. Close Asset Management Ltd grew its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 1.2% during the second quarter. Close Asset Management Ltd now owns 298,433 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,573,000 after acquiring an additional 3,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vantage Consulting Group Inc grew its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 24.7% during the second quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc now owns 3,879 shares of the company’s stock worth $384,000 after acquiring an additional 768 shares during the last quarter. 74.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on PM shares. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Philip Morris International from $116.00 to $113.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Philip Morris International from $114.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $106.30.

NYSE:PM traded down $0.81 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $87.87. The stock had a trading volume of 18,190 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,343,658. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $95.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $98.28. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 12-month low of $75.42 and a 12-month high of $106.51. The stock has a market cap of $136.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.40, a P/E/G ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.83.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 18th. The company reported $1.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $8.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.93 billion. Philip Morris International had a net margin of 11.11% and a negative return on equity of 98.17%. Philip Morris International’s quarterly revenue was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.42 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 6.07 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 29th were given a dividend of $1.25 per share. This is a positive change from Philip Morris International’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.20. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 28th. Philip Morris International’s payout ratio is presently 86.81%.

Philip Morris International Company Profile

Philip Morris International, Inc is a holding company. It engages in manufacturing and sale of cigarettes, tobacco and nicotine-containing products. It operates through the following geographical segments: European Union, Eastern Europe, Middles East & Africa, South & Southeast Asia, East Asia & Australia and Latin America & Canada.

