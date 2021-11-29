Piedmont Office Realty Trust (NYSE:PDM) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust (NYSE:PDM) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $21.00 price target on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc. is an integrated and self-managed real estate investment trust specializing in the acquisition, ownership, management and development of commercial real estate properties. That includes properties that are under construction, newly constructed, or have operating histories. The Company is primarily focused on high-quality Class A office buildings located in major U.S. markets and leased primarily to high-credit quality tenants. Major markets include: Washington, D.C., greater Los Angeles, the New York metropolitan area, Boston and Chicago. Piedmont conducts business primarily through Piedmont Operating Partnership, LP; a Delaware limited partnership, as well as performing the management of its buildings through two wholly-owned subsidiaries, Piedmont Government Services, LLC and Piedmont Office Management, LLC. Piedmont OP owns a majority of its properties directly and a limited number through joint ventures with real estate limited partnerships with other third parties. “

Separately, TheStreet cut Piedmont Office Realty Trust from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th.

Shares of NYSE:PDM opened at $17.84 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 2.36 and a quick ratio of 2.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.21 billion, a PE ratio of 41.49 and a beta of 0.99. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $18.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.48. Piedmont Office Realty Trust has a 1 year low of $15.10 and a 1 year high of $20.35.

Piedmont Office Realty Trust (NYSE:PDM) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $131.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $130.87 million. Piedmont Office Realty Trust had a net margin of 10.19% and a return on equity of 2.83%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.48 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Piedmont Office Realty Trust will post 1.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 26th will be issued a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 24th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.71%. Piedmont Office Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 195.35%.

In other news, insider Christopher Brent Smith bought 2,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 3rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $17.63 per share, with a total value of $49,364.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 136,378 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,404,344.14. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.91% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Piedmont Office Realty Trust by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,782,870 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $346,920,000 after purchasing an additional 504,333 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,010,216 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $92,539,000 after purchasing an additional 39,693 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management boosted its position in shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 4,685,694 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $81,671,000 after purchasing an additional 107,700 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust by 6.5% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,895,478 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $67,898,000 after purchasing an additional 239,254 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Heitman Real Estate Securities LLC boosted its position in shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust by 55.9% in the 2nd quarter. Heitman Real Estate Securities LLC now owns 3,112,763 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $57,493,000 after purchasing an additional 1,116,729 shares during the last quarter. 82.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc engages in the owning, managing, operating, leasing, acquiring, developing, investing in, and disposing of office real estate assets. . Its activities include acquisition, investment, development, management, disposing, and ownership of commercial real estate properties throughout the United States.

