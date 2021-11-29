Pimco Total Return ETF (NYSEARCA:BOND) Shares Bought by Private Advisor Group LLC

Private Advisor Group LLC raised its holdings in Pimco Total Return ETF (NYSEARCA:BOND) by 73.7% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 75,997 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 32,247 shares during the quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in Pimco Total Return ETF were worth $8,402,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of BOND. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pimco Total Return ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $3,759,000. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new stake in shares of Pimco Total Return ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Kwmg LLC boosted its stake in shares of Pimco Total Return ETF by 5.3% in the second quarter. Kwmg LLC now owns 73,953 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $8,245,000 after acquiring an additional 3,716 shares during the last quarter. Old Port Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Pimco Total Return ETF by 27.9% in the second quarter. Old Port Advisors now owns 20,453 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,276,000 after acquiring an additional 4,464 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Family Firm Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Pimco Total Return ETF by 24.1% in the second quarter. Family Firm Inc. now owns 8,886 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $986,000 after acquiring an additional 1,726 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:BOND opened at $109.52 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $110.36 and its 200-day moving average price is $110.78. Pimco Total Return ETF has a 1 year low of $108.80 and a 1 year high of $113.16.

