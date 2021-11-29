Plus500 (LON:PLUS) Earns “Buy” Rating from Liberum Capital

Liberum Capital reiterated their buy rating on shares of Plus500 (LON:PLUS) in a research note released on Friday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports.

Shares of PLUS opened at GBX 1,275 ($16.66) on Friday. Plus500 has a 1 year low of GBX 1,234 ($16.12) and a 1 year high of GBX 1,597.50 ($20.87). The company has a market cap of £1.28 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 4.66 and a current ratio of 4.66. The firm has a fifty day moving average of GBX 1,350.18 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 1,400.88.

In other news, insider Daniel Joseph King purchased 3,824 shares of Plus500 stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 29th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 1,307 ($17.08) per share, with a total value of £49,979.68 ($65,298.77).

Plus500 Ltd. develops and operates an online trading platform for individual customers to trade contracts for difference (CFDs). The company's online trading platform allows its customers to trade CFDs on approximately 2,800 underlying financial instruments, including equities, indices, commodities, options, exchange-traded funds, cryptocurrencies (availability subject to regulation), shares, and foreign exchange in approximately 50 countries in 32 languages.

