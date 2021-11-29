Pluton (PLU) Reaches Market Cap of $8.14 Million

Pluton (CURRENCY:PLU) traded 14.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on November 29th. One Pluton coin can now be purchased for $9.56 or 0.00016533 BTC on popular exchanges. Pluton has a total market capitalization of $8.14 million and $635,836.00 worth of Pluton was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Pluton has traded 15.1% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00001233 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001730 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 12.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.86 or 0.00003222 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $25.06 or 0.00043352 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4.91 or 0.00008492 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $136.19 or 0.00235581 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded up 2,618,096.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $51.71 or 0.00089457 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

Pluton is a coin. It was first traded on September 4th, 2016. Pluton’s total supply is 20,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 852,000 coins. Pluton’s official Twitter account is @PlutusIT and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Pluton is plutus.it

According to CryptoCompare, “Plutus is a decentralized payment application that allows users to make purchases with Bitcoin and Ether anywhere. Users are simply required to load the app with BTC or ETH and hold the phone over the card reader for the payment to complete. Plutons are Ethereum-based tokens that can be earned as a reward for shopping with Plutus. Plutons will be available to convert on the Plutus exchange network, allowing users to make in-store purchases with zero fees on conversion. Only 850,000 Plutons (PLU) were available for sale during the ICO, which represents 4.25% of the total supply of 20,000,000. Issuance for the remaining 95.75% will be limited and locked in rebate smart contract pool and NOT owned by Plutus.it, which means there will be a very low circulation from the initial distribution and a total of 20 million Plutons ever created. “

