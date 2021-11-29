Polaris Wealth Advisory Group LLC Acquires Shares of 15,041 iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

Polaris Wealth Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 15,041 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,057,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Gradient Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 15.0% during the 3rd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 536 shares of the company’s stock valued at $141,000 after buying an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Autus Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 44.3% during the 3rd quarter. Autus Asset Management LLC now owns 3,827 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,007,000 after buying an additional 1,174 shares in the last quarter. Sabal Trust CO boosted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 67.2% during the 3rd quarter. Sabal Trust CO now owns 8,659 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,278,000 after buying an additional 3,480 shares in the last quarter. KFA Private Wealth Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 6.4% during the 3rd quarter. KFA Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 22,256 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,855,000 after buying an additional 1,344 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hohimer Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 8.5% during the 3rd quarter. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $605,000 after buying an additional 180 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of IJH stock traded up $0.97 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $278.33. 44,687 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,163,944. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF has a 12 month low of $216.18 and a 12 month high of $292.05. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $276.23.

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

