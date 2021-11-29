Polaris Wealth Advisory Group LLC Buys Shares of 308,147 Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D)

Polaris Wealth Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 308,147 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $22,757,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of D. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of Dominion Energy by 167.1% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 8,436,999 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $620,710,000 after purchasing an additional 5,278,189 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in shares of Dominion Energy by 8.4% during the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 20,187,369 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,485,185,000 after purchasing an additional 1,567,878 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Dominion Energy by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 69,274,386 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $5,096,516,000 after purchasing an additional 1,478,160 shares during the period. Amundi bought a new stake in shares of Dominion Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at $100,815,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Dominion Energy by 10.8% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 10,726,808 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $789,172,000 after purchasing an additional 1,041,901 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.99% of the company’s stock.

In other Dominion Energy news, CFO James R. Chapman acquired 996 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $75.28 per share, for a total transaction of $74,978.88. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Robert M. Blue acquired 3,321 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $75.28 per share, with a total value of $250,004.88. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on D. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Dominion Energy from $82.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 17th. Mizuho decreased their target price on Dominion Energy from $77.00 to $73.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. TheStreet upgraded Dominion Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. KeyCorp upped their target price on Dominion Energy from $83.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Dominion Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $79.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Dominion Energy has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $83.00.

Shares of D traded up $0.45 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $74.12. The stock had a trading volume of 19,023 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,463,343. The company’s 50-day moving average is $74.64 and its 200 day moving average is $75.84. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a 12-month low of $67.85 and a 12-month high of $81.11. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. The company has a market capitalization of $59.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.39.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D) last issued its earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $3.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.89 billion. Dominion Energy had a return on equity of 12.56% and a net margin of 19.32%. Dominion Energy’s quarterly revenue was down 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.08 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 3.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 20th. Investors of record on Friday, December 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.63 per share. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.40%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 2nd. Dominion Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 79.50%.

About Dominion Energy

Dominion Energy, Inc engages in the provision of electricity and natural gas to homes, businesses, and wholesale customers. Its operations also include a regulated interstate natural gas transmission pipeline and underground storage system. It operates through following business segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Gas Distribution, Dominion Energy South Carolina, Contracted Assets and Corporate and Other.

