Polaris Wealth Advisory Group LLC Has $53.49 Million Stock Position in iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT)

Polaris Wealth Advisory Group LLC trimmed its holdings in iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT) by 10.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 374,383 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 44,140 shares during the quarter. iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF comprises about 3.2% of Polaris Wealth Advisory Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Polaris Wealth Advisory Group LLC owned about 0.35% of iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF worth $53,492,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of TLT. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 97.8% during the 2nd quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 182 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp increased its stake in iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 46.3% during the 2nd quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 215 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. West Branch Capital LLC bought a new stake in iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $58,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its stake in iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 26.3% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 476 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its stake in iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 49.2% during the 2nd quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 637 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $92,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares in the last quarter.

NASDAQ:TLT traded down $1.62 on Monday, reaching $148.91. 534,906 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 15,061,005. iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $133.19 and a 12 month high of $160.53. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $146.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $145.69.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.188 per share. This represents a $2.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 1st. This is an increase from iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.18.

iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF Company Profile

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities greater than 20 years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S. 20+ Year Treasury Bond Index (the Underlying Index), which measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of 20 or more years.

