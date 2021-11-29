Polaris Wealth Advisory Group LLC Lowers Holdings in Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI)

Polaris Wealth Advisory Group LLC decreased its holdings in Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI) by 7.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 444,825 shares of the company’s stock after selling 37,047 shares during the quarter. Johnson Controls International makes up approximately 1.9% of Polaris Wealth Advisory Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Polaris Wealth Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Johnson Controls International were worth $31,267,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of JCI. MV Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Johnson Controls International by 1,531.8% in the 2nd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 359 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 337 shares during the period. Canton Hathaway LLC purchased a new position in Johnson Controls International in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. WealthShield Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Johnson Controls International by 108.1% in the 2nd quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC now owns 439 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 228 shares during the period. Strategic Blueprint LLC purchased a new position in Johnson Controls International in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Johnson Controls International in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $57,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.74% of the company’s stock.

Get Johnson Controls International alerts:

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on JCI shares. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Johnson Controls International from $85.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 9th. Citigroup upped their target price on Johnson Controls International from $73.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Oppenheimer upped their target price on Johnson Controls International from $78.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Barclays upped their target price on Johnson Controls International from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, HSBC upped their target price on Johnson Controls International from $52.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Johnson Controls International has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $74.19.

JCI traded up $0.71 during trading on Monday, reaching $78.13. 30,504 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,063,001. The stock has a market cap of $55.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.96, a PEG ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 1.10. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $73.69 and a 200 day moving average of $71.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Johnson Controls International plc has a 52 week low of $44.91 and a 52 week high of $81.15.

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 5th. The company reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $6.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.42 billion. Johnson Controls International had a return on equity of 10.16% and a net margin of 6.92%. The firm’s revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.76 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Johnson Controls International plc will post 3.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Monday, September 27th were paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 24th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.38%. Johnson Controls International’s payout ratio is currently 47.37%.

Johnson Controls International Company Profile

Johnson Controls International Plc engages in the provision of buildings products, energy solutions, integrated infrastructure and next generation transportation systems. Its technology and service capabilities include fire, security, HVAC, power solutions and energy storage to serve various end markets including large institutions, commercial buildings, retail, industrial, small business and residential.

See Also: What is the price-to-earnings growth (PEG) ratio?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JCI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI).

Receive News & Ratings for Johnson Controls International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Johnson Controls International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.