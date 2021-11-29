Polaris Wealth Advisory Group LLC Sells 244 Shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG)

Polaris Wealth Advisory Group LLC lowered its stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG) by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 5,281 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 244 shares during the quarter. Polaris Wealth Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill were worth $9,752,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of CMG. Columbia Trust Co 01012016 raised its stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Columbia Trust Co 01012016 now owns 294 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $534,000 after purchasing an additional 6 shares during the period. Seeyond grew its holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Seeyond now owns 1,568 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $2,430,000 after buying an additional 7 shares in the last quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC grew its holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 10.9% during the 2nd quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 71 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $110,000 after buying an additional 7 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. grew its holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 11.1% during the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 90 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $140,000 after buying an additional 9 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 7.4% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 130 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $237,000 after purchasing an additional 9 shares during the period. 90.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE CMG traded up $5.43 on Monday, hitting $1,692.31. 462 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 266,999. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $1,813.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1,704.00. The firm has a market cap of $47.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 67.69 and a beta of 1.25. Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1,256.27 and a fifty-two week high of $1,958.55.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The restaurant operator reported $7.02 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $6.32 by $0.70. The business had revenue of $1.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.94 billion. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a return on equity of 30.92% and a net margin of 9.88%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $3.76 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. will post 25.04 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on CMG shares. Raymond James cut Chipotle Mexican Grill from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $1,800.00 to $2,025.00 in a report on Monday, August 16th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $2,075.00 to $2,200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Truist raised their price target on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,800.00 to $2,180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Truist Securities raised their price target on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,800.00 to $2,180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Cowen raised their price target on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $2,080.00 to $2,250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $1,992.48.

In other news, Director Pershing Square Capital Manage acquired 15,778 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $1,910.71 per share, for a total transaction of $30,147,182.38. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Chipotle Mexican Grill Company Profile

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc engages in the development and operation of classically-cooked, real food with wholesome ingredients without artificial colors, flavors or preservatives. It offers focused menu of burritos, tacos, burrito bowls, and salads prepared using classic cooking methods. The company was founded by Steve Ells in 1993 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, CA.

