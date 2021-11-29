Poshmark, Inc. (NASDAQ:POSH) Director Sells $105,938.56 in Stock

Poshmark, Inc. (NASDAQ:POSH) Director Hans Tung sold 5,564 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.04, for a total value of $105,938.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Hans Tung also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, November 29th, Hans Tung sold 27,386 shares of Poshmark stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.20, for a total value of $525,811.20.

On Wednesday, November 24th, Hans Tung sold 14,959 shares of Poshmark stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.11, for a total value of $285,866.49.

On Friday, November 19th, Hans Tung sold 100 shares of Poshmark stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total value of $2,000.00.

On Thursday, September 9th, Hans Tung sold 2,100 shares of Poshmark stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.03, for a total value of $56,763.00.

On Friday, September 3rd, Hans Tung sold 55,722 shares of Poshmark stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.15, for a total value of $1,512,852.30.

On Wednesday, September 1st, Hans Tung sold 87,357 shares of Poshmark stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.42, for a total value of $2,570,042.94.

Shares of POSH traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $19.00. 1,853,161 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 991,460. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.46 billion and a P/E ratio of -11.66. Poshmark, Inc. has a 12-month low of $16.08 and a 12-month high of $104.98. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $22.97 and a 200-day moving average price of $32.23.

Poshmark (NASDAQ:POSH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The clothing resale marketplace reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.01. Poshmark had a negative net margin of 28.49% and a negative return on equity of 12.30%. On average, analysts anticipate that Poshmark, Inc. will post -0.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new stake in Poshmark in the first quarter valued at $34,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of Poshmark by 77.0% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 5,668 shares of the clothing resale marketplace’s stock worth $271,000 after acquiring an additional 2,465 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Poshmark by 43.2% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 9,414 shares of the clothing resale marketplace’s stock worth $223,000 after acquiring an additional 2,838 shares in the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Poshmark by 10,514.8% during the 3rd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 2,866 shares of the clothing resale marketplace’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 2,839 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Poshmark by 26.5% during the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 15,354 shares of the clothing resale marketplace’s stock worth $365,000 after acquiring an additional 3,215 shares in the last quarter. 15.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on POSH shares. JMP Securities reduced their price objective on shares of Poshmark from $54.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Guggenheim assumed coverage on shares of Poshmark in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $22.00 price objective for the company. William Blair downgraded Poshmark from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on Poshmark from $48.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on Poshmark in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $42.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Poshmark presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $34.36.

Poshmark Company Profile

Poshmark, Inc operates as a social marketplace for new and secondhand style products in the United States, Canada, and Australia. The company offers apparel, footwear, home, beauty, and pet products, as well as accessories. As of December 31, 2020, it had 6.5 million active buyers. The company was formerly known as GoshPosh, Inc and changed its name to Poshmark, Inc in 2011.

