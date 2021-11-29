Post Holdings Partnering Corp (NYSE:PSPC) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Post Holdings Partnering Corp (NYSE:PSPC) saw a large increase in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,800 shares, an increase of 800.0% from the October 31st total of 200 shares. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 77,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of PSPC opened at $9.75 on Monday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.74. Post Holdings Partnering has a 12 month low of $9.45 and a 12 month high of $10.21.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Post Holdings Partnering during the 3rd quarter worth $57,000. Corbyn Investment Management Inc. MD acquired a new position in shares of Post Holdings Partnering during the 3rd quarter worth $175,000. Aequim Alternative Investments LP grew its stake in Post Holdings Partnering by 400.0% in the 3rd quarter. Aequim Alternative Investments LP now owns 100,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $964,000 after buying an additional 80,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Westchester Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Post Holdings Partnering in the 3rd quarter valued at $4,801,000.

