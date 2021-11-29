PowerTrade Fuel 1-Day Volume Tops $1.38 Million (PTF)

PowerTrade Fuel (CURRENCY:PTF) traded up 5.1% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on November 29th. One PowerTrade Fuel coin can now be purchased for $0.23 or 0.00000408 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. PowerTrade Fuel has a total market cap of $5.45 million and $1.38 million worth of PowerTrade Fuel was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, PowerTrade Fuel has traded 13% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00001322 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001746 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.72 or 0.00003000 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $25.26 or 0.00044093 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.91 or 0.00008564 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $134.89 or 0.00235462 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded 2,618,096.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $50.93 or 0.00088893 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

PowerTrade Fuel Coin Profile

PowerTrade Fuel (CRYPTO:PTF) is a coin. Its genesis date was September 23rd, 2020. PowerTrade Fuel’s total supply is 400,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 23,311,586 coins. PowerTrade Fuel’s official website is power.trade . PowerTrade Fuel’s official Twitter account is @PowerTradeHQ and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “PowerTrade believes that the users' trading platform should be as mobile and dynamic as they are. That’s why PoerTrade is offering a mobile-first trading experience that’s designed to be simple, fast, and focused on the users' success. “

PowerTrade Fuel Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PowerTrade Fuel directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PowerTrade Fuel should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase PowerTrade Fuel using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

