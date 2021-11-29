PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG) Receives $177.33 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the twenty-two ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and sixteen have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $177.33.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of PPG Industries from $185.00 to $188.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of PPG Industries from $180.00 to $184.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of PPG Industries from $161.00 to $169.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of PPG Industries from $183.00 to $170.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of PPG Industries from $188.00 to $185.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 22nd.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of PPG Industries by 1.4% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,664,585 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $3,338,456,000 after buying an additional 265,951 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of PPG Industries by 5.5% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,603,389 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,969,907,000 after buying an additional 601,191 shares during the period. Capital International Investors increased its stake in shares of PPG Industries by 0.3% during the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 4,596,099 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $780,280,000 after buying an additional 11,667 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of PPG Industries by 2.9% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,161,488 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $593,507,000 after buying an additional 116,462 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of PPG Industries by 91.3% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,071,256 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $521,407,000 after buying an additional 1,466,193 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.46% of the company’s stock.

PPG traded up $1.76 on Monday, hitting $157.36. 1,277,917 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,312,903. PPG Industries has a fifty-two week low of $132.10 and a fifty-two week high of $182.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $156.24 and a 200-day moving average price of $163.74. The stock has a market cap of $37.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.45, a P/E/G ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.15.

PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $4.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.25 billion. PPG Industries had a net margin of 8.71% and a return on equity of 27.62%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 18.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.93 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that PPG Industries will post 6.72 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.59 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 9th. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.50%. PPG Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.66%.

About PPG Industries

PPG Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of coatings, specialty materials, and glass products. It operates through Performance Coatings and Industrial Coatings segments. The Performance Coatings segment comprises of the refinish, aerospace, protective and marine, and architectural coatings businesses.

