Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Buys 793 Shares of Meridian Bioscience, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIVO)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of Meridian Bioscience, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIVO) by 2.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 35,908 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 793 shares during the quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD’s holdings in Meridian Bioscience were worth $796,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Meridian Bioscience by 6.9% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,412,611 shares of the company’s stock valued at $164,412,000 after acquiring an additional 480,066 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Meridian Bioscience by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,074,784 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,558,000 after acquiring an additional 23,487 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Meridian Bioscience by 7.0% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,795,951 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,834,000 after acquiring an additional 117,576 shares during the period. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Meridian Bioscience by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,695,751 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,612,000 after acquiring an additional 54,351 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Meridian Bioscience by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 931,303 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,656,000 after acquiring an additional 23,106 shares during the period. 98.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Meridian Bioscience alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. HC Wainwright boosted their target price on shares of Meridian Bioscience from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 15th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Meridian Bioscience from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th.

VIVO opened at $20.35 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $19.35. The stock has a market cap of $882.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.56 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 5.31 and a quick ratio of 3.36. Meridian Bioscience, Inc. has a one year low of $17.00 and a one year high of $30.65.

Meridian Bioscience (NASDAQ:VIVO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 12th. The company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.03. Meridian Bioscience had a net margin of 23.29% and a return on equity of 24.58%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.19 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Meridian Bioscience, Inc. will post 1.63 earnings per share for the current year.

About Meridian Bioscience

Meridian Bioscience, Inc engages in the development, production, sale, and distribution of diagnostic products. Its platforms include molecular, immunoassay, urea breath, and blood chemistry. It operates through the Diagnostics and Life Science segments. The Diagnostics segment consists of manufacturing operations for infectious disease and blood chemistry products; and sale and distribution of diagnostics products domestically and abroad.

Read More: Death Cross

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VIVO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Meridian Bioscience, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIVO).

Receive News & Ratings for Meridian Bioscience Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Meridian Bioscience and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.