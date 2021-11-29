Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Buys Shares of 39,124 Momentive Global Inc. (NASDAQ:MNTV)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new stake in Momentive Global Inc. (NASDAQ:MNTV) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 39,124 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $824,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FMR LLC acquired a new stake in Momentive Global in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $460,300,000. Vanguard Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Momentive Global during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $257,671,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Momentive Global during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $183,097,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Momentive Global during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $128,976,000. Finally, ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Momentive Global during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $92,769,000. 78.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on MNTV. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on Momentive Global from $120.00 to $110.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Craig Hallum lowered Momentive Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Momentive Global from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Momentive Global from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on Momentive Global from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $55.33.

In other news, Director Dana L. Evan sold 12,444 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.21, for a total transaction of $263,937.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Alexander J. Lurie sold 17,678 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.82, for a total value of $403,411.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 106,178 shares of company stock valued at $2,471,119. Corporate insiders own 17.10% of the company’s stock.

Momentive Global stock opened at $20.90 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.23. The company has a market cap of $3.11 billion, a P/E ratio of -30.73 and a beta of 1.27. Momentive Global Inc. has a one year low of $16.35 and a one year high of $28.12. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $22.18.

Momentive Global (NASDAQ:MNTV) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.20. Momentive Global had a negative return on equity of 28.33% and a negative net margin of 23.41%. The business had revenue of $114.75 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $120.47 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.19) EPS. Momentive Global’s revenue was up 20.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Momentive Global Inc. will post -0.67 EPS for the current year.

Momentive Global, Inc provides agile software solutions that help companies turn stakeholder feedback into action. Its platform empowers users to collect, analyze, and act on feedback from customers, employees, website and application users, and market research audiences. The company offers enterprise solutions for agile experience management and insights by three product brands: Momentive, GetFeedback and SurveyMonkey.

