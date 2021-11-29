Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Sells 661 Shares of Evolent Health, Inc. (NYSE:EVH)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD decreased its holdings in shares of Evolent Health, Inc. (NYSE:EVH) by 1.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 36,572 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 661 shares during the quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD’s holdings in Evolent Health were worth $772,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Evolent Health during the 2nd quarter valued at $127,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Evolent Health in the second quarter worth $208,000. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Evolent Health in the second quarter worth $213,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new position in shares of Evolent Health in the second quarter worth $214,000. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of Evolent Health in the second quarter worth $231,000. 94.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Evolent Health alerts:

Shares of NYSE:EVH opened at $26.28 on Monday. Evolent Health, Inc. has a 52-week low of $14.20 and a 52-week high of $34.60. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $29.12 and a 200 day moving average of $24.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.35 billion, a PE ratio of -47.78 and a beta of 2.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.30.

Evolent Health (NYSE:EVH) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The technology company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.05. Evolent Health had a negative net margin of 5.00% and a negative return on equity of 3.60%. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.07) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Evolent Health, Inc. will post -0.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

EVH has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Evolent Health from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on shares of Evolent Health from $37.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. BTIG Research upped their price target on shares of Evolent Health from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Evolent Health from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $26.00 to $37.00 in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Evolent Health from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $36.00.

In other Evolent Health news, COO Steve Tutewohl sold 13,553 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.05, for a total transaction of $339,502.65. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Frank J. Williams sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.27, for a total transaction of $525,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 251,553 shares of company stock valued at $7,297,263. Company insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

About Evolent Health

Evolent Health, Inc engages in the provision of health care delivery and payment services. It deals with population health management, health plan and third party administration, network performance and pharmacy benefit management, risk adjustment, analytics and performance improvement, and technology and electronic medical record integration.

Featured Story: Cost of Equity

Receive News & Ratings for Evolent Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Evolent Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.