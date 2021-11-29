Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Sells 7,005 Shares of First Busey Co. (NASDAQ:BUSE)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD reduced its stake in shares of First Busey Co. (NASDAQ:BUSE) by 19.2% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 29,387 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 7,005 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD’s holdings in First Busey were worth $725,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its holdings in First Busey by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 72,800 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,795,000 after purchasing an additional 2,900 shares in the last quarter. Basswood Capital Management L.L.C. grew its holdings in shares of First Busey by 82.6% in the second quarter. Basswood Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 213,941 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,276,000 after acquiring an additional 96,749 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in shares of First Busey in the second quarter valued at approximately $568,000. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in First Busey by 11.6% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 73,759 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,819,000 after purchasing an additional 7,651 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in First Busey by 16.7% in the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 46,351 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,143,000 after purchasing an additional 6,628 shares during the last quarter. 46.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get First Busey alerts:

Separately, B. Riley dropped their price objective on First Busey from $29.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd.

First Busey stock opened at $26.62 on Monday. First Busey Co. has a 12 month low of $19.91 and a 12 month high of $28.60. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $25.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.10 and a beta of 1.04.

First Busey (NASDAQ:BUSE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The bank reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.08. First Busey had a return on equity of 10.52% and a net margin of 28.25%. The business had revenue of $104.01 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $102.41 million. Equities analysts anticipate that First Busey Co. will post 2.33 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 22nd were given a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 21st. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.46%. First Busey’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.82%.

About First Busey

First Busey Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services through its wholly-owned bank subsidiary. It operates through the following segments: Banking, Remittance Processing, and Wealth Management. The Banking segment offers a range of banking services to individual and corporate customers through its banking center network.

Further Reading: Cryptocurrencies

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BUSE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Busey Co. (NASDAQ:BUSE).

Receive News & Ratings for First Busey Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Busey and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.