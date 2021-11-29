Private Advisor Group LLC Acquires 33,774 Shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB)

Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB) by 66.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 84,824 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 33,774 shares during the quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF were worth $8,811,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of SCHB. FMR LLC increased its stake in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 1.4% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 18,728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,266,000 after acquiring an additional 261 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its stake in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 11.4% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 18,420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,779,000 after acquiring an additional 1,883 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 8.8% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 201,666 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,503,000 after acquiring an additional 16,236 shares during the period. APCM Wealth Management for Individuals grew its stake in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 6.7% during the second quarter. APCM Wealth Management for Individuals now owns 40,746 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,249,000 after buying an additional 2,551 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL grew its stake in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 1.4% during the second quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL now owns 6,906 shares of the company’s stock worth $720,000 after buying an additional 97 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF stock opened at $110.39 on Monday. Schwab US Broad Market ETF has a 1-year low of $86.80 and a 1-year high of $113.98. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $109.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $106.59.

Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index that reflects the shares of securities actually available to investors in the marketplace. The Fund’s index includes the 2,500 publicly traded United States companies for, which pricing information is available.

