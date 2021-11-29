Private Advisor Group LLC Buys 41,991 Shares of Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO)

Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) by 78.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 95,510 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 41,991 shares during the quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S were worth $9,171,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Capital International Investors boosted its position in Novo Nordisk A/S by 5.3% during the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 5,342,888 shares of the company’s stock worth $447,663,000 after purchasing an additional 270,517 shares during the period. Folketrygdfondet lifted its holdings in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 11.0% during the second quarter. Folketrygdfondet now owns 4,715,517 shares of the company’s stock worth $395,019,000 after buying an additional 466,107 shares during the last quarter. Everett Harris & Co. CA lifted its holdings in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 0.4% during the second quarter. Everett Harris & Co. CA now owns 3,274,385 shares of the company’s stock worth $274,295,000 after buying an additional 14,341 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 2.0% during the second quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,664,446 shares of the company’s stock worth $223,201,000 after buying an additional 52,097 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 3.8% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 2,208,508 shares of the company’s stock worth $185,007,000 after buying an additional 81,489 shares during the last quarter. 5.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a report on Thursday, November 4th. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Bank of America upgraded Novo Nordisk A/S from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a report on Monday, August 23rd. Finally, Bryan, Garnier & Co lowered Novo Nordisk A/S from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a 592.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Novo Nordisk A/S currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $341.50.

Shares of NYSE NVO opened at $108.17 on Monday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $105.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of $95.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $254.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.70, a PEG ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 0.42. Novo Nordisk A/S has a one year low of $66.51 and a one year high of $115.95.

Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $5.27 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $4.49. Novo Nordisk A/S had a return on equity of 73.70% and a net margin of 34.33%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Novo Nordisk A/S will post 3.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Novo Nordisk A/S

Novo Nordisk A/S is a healthcare company, which engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products. It operates through the following segments: Diabetes & Obesity Care, and Biopharmaceuticals. The Diabetes & Obesity Care segment covers products for insulin; GLP-1 and related delivery systems; oral antidiabetic products; and obesity.

