Private Advisor Group LLC Buys 48,144 Shares of Vanguard Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:VDE)

Private Advisor Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:VDE) by 64.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 122,599 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 48,144 shares during the quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC owned 0.17% of Vanguard Energy ETF worth $9,060,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of VDE. Beacon Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Beacon Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,111,935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $229,972,000 after buying an additional 76,733 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in Vanguard Energy ETF by 10.8% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,907,023 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,724,000 after acquiring an additional 185,437 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Energy ETF by 16.1% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,128,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,620,000 after acquiring an additional 156,695 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF by 36.4% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 831,485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,101,000 after purchasing an additional 222,052 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF by 6.3% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 477,447 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,233,000 after purchasing an additional 28,148 shares in the last quarter.

VDE opened at $78.00 on Monday. Vanguard Energy ETF has a 52-week low of $49.74 and a 52-week high of $84.21. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $77.05.

Vanguard Energy ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Energy Index Fund. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Investable Market Energy Index (the Index), an index of stocks of large, medium and small United States companies in the energy sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

