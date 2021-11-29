Private Advisor Group LLC Increases Stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA)

Private Advisor Group LLC increased its holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA) by 56.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 200,417 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 72,049 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance were worth $9,429,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in WBA. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 58,948,812 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $3,101,298,000 after buying an additional 628,017 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its position in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 16,576,185 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $872,073,000 after buying an additional 652,664 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 11,705,342 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $613,949,000 after buying an additional 289,532 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 16.8% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 8,027,871 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $422,347,000 after buying an additional 1,153,930 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,715,897 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $300,713,000 after buying an additional 328,328 shares during the period. 55.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Walgreens Boots Alliance alerts:

NASDAQ:WBA opened at $45.90 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $39.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.67, a P/E/G ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 0.72. Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $37.89 and a fifty-two week high of $57.05. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $48.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $49.53.

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 14th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $34.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.39 billion. Walgreens Boots Alliance had a net margin of 1.85% and a return on equity of 20.76%. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s revenue was up 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.02 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. will post 4.96 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.477 per share. This represents a $1.91 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.16%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 12th. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s payout ratio is presently 65.19%.

WBA has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $50.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Credit Suisse Group restated a “hold” rating and issued a $48.00 price objective on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in a report on Friday, September 24th. Truist upped their price objective on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $52.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 15th. TheStreet lowered shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating and issued a $68.00 price objective on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in a report on Friday, September 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $55.00.

In other news, Director Nancy M. Schlichting sold 2,725 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.16, for a total transaction of $128,511.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 17.53% of the company’s stock.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Company Profile

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc engages in the provision of drug store services. It operates through the following segments: Retail Pharmacy USA and Retail Pharmacy International. The Retail Pharmacy USA segment consists of the Walgreens business, which includes the operation of retail drugstores, health and wellness services, and mail and central specialty pharmacy services.

Further Reading: How are dividend achievers different from dividend aristocrats?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WBA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA).

Receive News & Ratings for Walgreens Boots Alliance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walgreens Boots Alliance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.