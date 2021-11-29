Private Advisor Group LLC Increases Stock Position in American Express (NYSE:AXP)

Private Advisor Group LLC increased its stake in shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 45.5% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 67,613 shares of the payment services company’s stock after buying an additional 21,137 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in American Express were worth $11,327,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. FMR LLC raised its stake in American Express by 42.8% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 11,781,138 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $1,946,597,000 after buying an additional 3,533,898 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of American Express by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 48,691,683 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $8,045,326,000 after purchasing an additional 2,355,868 shares in the last quarter. Amundi bought a new position in American Express in the 2nd quarter worth $231,931,000. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in American Express by 16.0% in the 2nd quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 6,793,969 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $1,122,567,000 after buying an additional 938,790 shares during the period. Finally, Border to Coast Pensions Partnership Ltd bought a new position in American Express in the 2nd quarter worth $104,997,731,000. Institutional investors own 86.78% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Marc D. Gordon sold 13,424 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.24, for a total value of $2,137,637.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

American Express stock opened at $156.82 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a current ratio of 1.59. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $174.70 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $168.33. The company has a market cap of $121.47 billion, a PE ratio of 16.39, a PEG ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.23. American Express has a fifty-two week low of $112.10 and a fifty-two week high of $189.03.

American Express (NYSE:AXP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 21st. The payment services company reported $2.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.47. The business had revenue of $10.93 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.55 billion. American Express had a return on equity of 28.48% and a net margin of 19.54%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 24.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.30 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that American Express will post 9.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 8th were paid a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 7th. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.10%. American Express’s payout ratio is 17.97%.

AXP has been the subject of several research reports. Stephens increased their price objective on shares of American Express from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, October 25th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of American Express from $147.00 to $151.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, October 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of American Express from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of American Express from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of American Express from $200.00 to $195.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $176.68.

American Express Co engages in the provision of charge and credit card products and travel-related services. It operates through the following segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, Global Merchant and Network Services, and Corporate and Other. The Global Consumer Services Group segment issues a wide range of proprietary consumer cards globally.

