Procore Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCOR) CFO Paul Lyandres Sells 7,835 Shares

Procore Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCOR) CFO Paul Lyandres sold 7,835 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.45, for a total value of $630,325.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

PCOR stock traded up $3.64 during trading on Monday, hitting $83.30. The company had a trading volume of 556,839 shares, compared to its average volume of 374,714. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $91.19. The company has a quick ratio of 4.05, a current ratio of 3.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Procore Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $76.18 and a 1-year high of $108.75.

Procore Technologies (NASDAQ:PCOR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $131.99 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $126.36 million. Procore Technologies had a negative return on equity of 51.13% and a negative net margin of 50.62%. Procore Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Procore Technologies, Inc. will post -1.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PCOR has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Procore Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of Procore Technologies from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Barclays lifted their target price on Procore Technologies from $111.00 to $113.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. William Blair reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Procore Technologies in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on Procore Technologies from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $108.57.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new position in shares of Procore Technologies during the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in Procore Technologies in the second quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Pinz Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Procore Technologies during the second quarter worth approximately $43,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new position in Procore Technologies during the third quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, First Bank & Trust acquired a new position in shares of Procore Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at $48,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.16% of the company’s stock.

About Procore Technologies

Procore Technologies, Inc provides a cloud-based construction management platform and related software products. The company enables stakeholders in the construction industry, such as owners, general contractors, specialty contractors, architects, and engineers, to collaborate on construction projects.

