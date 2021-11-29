Progyny, Inc. (NASDAQ:PGNY) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Progyny, Inc. (NASDAQ:PGNY) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eight brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $72.60.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Citigroup cut Progyny from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the company from $60.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Progyny from $65.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. SVB Leerink dropped their price target on Progyny from $64.00 to $59.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Barclays upped their price target on Progyny from $72.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Progyny from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th.

Get Progyny alerts:

In related news, Director Norman Payson sold 8,130 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.26, for a total value of $441,133.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO David J. Schlanger sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.17, for a total value of $2,858,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 50,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,858,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 606,073 shares of company stock valued at $35,930,680 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 19.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Amalgamated Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Progyny during the 2nd quarter worth about $2,009,000. Twin Tree Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Progyny during the 2nd quarter worth about $1,353,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Progyny by 238.0% during the 2nd quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 41,198 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,431,000 after purchasing an additional 29,011 shares in the last quarter. Yale University purchased a new stake in shares of Progyny during the 2nd quarter worth about $1,571,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its stake in shares of Progyny by 98.9% during the 2nd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 71,984 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,247,000 after purchasing an additional 35,790 shares in the last quarter. 85.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:PGNY traded up $0.18 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $51.25. 13,202 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 919,917. Progyny has a 12-month low of $34.00 and a 12-month high of $68.32. The firm has a market cap of $4.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.76 and a beta of 1.69. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $59.57 and its 200 day moving average price is $57.87.

Progyny (NASDAQ:PGNY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $122.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $125.52 million. Progyny had a return on equity of 29.67% and a net margin of 18.96%. Progyny’s quarterly revenue was up 23.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.05 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Progyny will post 0.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Progyny

Progyny, Inc, a benefits management company, specializes in fertility and family building benefits solutions for employers in the United States. Its fertility benefits solution includes differentiated benefits plan design, personalized concierge-style member support services, and selective network of fertility specialists.

Featured Story: What causes a recession?

Receive News & Ratings for Progyny Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Progyny and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.