Project Inverse (XIV) Tops 24 Hour Volume of $119,797.00

Project Inverse (CURRENCY:XIV) traded down 7.5% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on November 29th. In the last week, Project Inverse has traded 19.3% lower against the dollar. Project Inverse has a market cap of $464,090.53 and $119,797.00 worth of Project Inverse was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Project Inverse coin can now be bought for about $0.0109 or 0.00000019 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Project Inverse alerts:

EthereumX (ETX) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $50,850.52 or 0.78473148 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001718 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00001686 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $36.67 or 0.00062971 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 15.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $42.04 or 0.00072195 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $55.59 or 0.00095452 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4,379.30 or 0.07520114 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $58,528.85 or 1.00505407 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Project Inverse Profile

Project Inverse’s total supply is 65,242,445 coins and its circulating supply is 42,438,996 coins. Project Inverse’s official Twitter account is @inverseproject

Buying and Selling Project Inverse

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Project Inverse directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Project Inverse should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Project Inverse using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Project Inverse Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Project Inverse and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.