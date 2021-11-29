ProShares Ultra VIX Short-Term Futures ETF (NYSEARCA:UVXY) Shares Gap Down to $21.18

Shares of ProShares Ultra VIX Short-Term Futures ETF (NYSEARCA:UVXY) gapped down before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $21.18, but opened at $18.42. ProShares Ultra VIX Short-Term Futures ETF shares last traded at $17.97, with a volume of 866,201 shares trading hands.

The firm’s fifty day moving average is $18.60 and its 200-day moving average is $25.39.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Two Sigma Securities LLC acquired a new position in ProShares Ultra VIX Short-Term Futures ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $438,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new stake in shares of ProShares Ultra VIX Short-Term Futures ETF in the third quarter worth $15,924,000. Jump Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of ProShares Ultra VIX Short-Term Futures ETF in the third quarter worth $12,596,000. Creative Planning bought a new stake in shares of ProShares Ultra VIX Short-Term Futures ETF in the third quarter worth $423,000. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in ProShares Ultra VIX Short-Term Futures ETF during the third quarter worth $879,000.

ProShares Ultra VIX Short-Term Futures ETF seeks daily investment results, before fees and expenses, that correspond to one and one-half times (1.5x) the daily performance of the S&P 500 VIX Short-Term Futures Index. UVXY provides leveraged exposure to the S&P 500 VIX Short-Term Futures Index, which measures the returns of a portfolio of monthly VIX futures contracts with a weighted average of one month to expiration.

