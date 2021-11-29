ProShares UltraPro QQQ (NASDAQ:TQQQ) Trading 5.1% Higher

ProShares UltraPro QQQ (NASDAQ:TQQQ) were up 5.1% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $169.48 and last traded at $169.11. Approximately 1,739,887 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 95% from the average daily volume of 33,893,910 shares. The stock had previously closed at $160.84.

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $147.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $133.32.

Get ProShares UltraPro QQQ alerts:

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TQQQ. Credit Suisse AG raised its stake in shares of ProShares UltraPro QQQ by 550.6% during the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 429,106 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $53,454,000 after buying an additional 363,153 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of ProShares UltraPro QQQ by 91.6% during the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 614,194 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $76,510,000 after buying an additional 293,622 shares during the last quarter. Howard Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of ProShares UltraPro QQQ during the 3rd quarter worth $27,542,000. IMC Chicago LLC acquired a new position in shares of ProShares UltraPro QQQ during the 2nd quarter worth $16,582,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its stake in ProShares UltraPro QQQ by 1,810.9% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 100,495 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $12,519,000 after purchasing an additional 95,236 shares during the last quarter.

Proshares UltraPro QQQ ETF (the Fund) seeks daily investment results, before fees and expenses that correspond to triple (300%) the daily performance of the NASDAQ-100 Index (the Index). The Fund invests in equity securities, derivatives, such as futures contracts, swap agreements, and money market instruments.

Recommended Story: Are all No-Load Funds Equal?

Receive News & Ratings for ProShares UltraPro QQQ Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProShares UltraPro QQQ and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.